PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 86,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

