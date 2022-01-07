Piper Sandler Weighs in on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 445,201 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

