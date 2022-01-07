Piper Sandler Trims Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price to $40.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $357.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

