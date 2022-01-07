Piper Sandler Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $67.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

AFL stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

