Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $545,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $875,601. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

