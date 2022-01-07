Piper Sandler Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,257,647 shares of company stock worth $94,273,434. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $24,570,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

