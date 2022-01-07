Piper Sandler Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

