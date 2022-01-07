Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

RKT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

