Piper Sandler Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $227.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.70.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.60 on Friday, reaching $145.89. 104,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,940. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

