Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $97,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

