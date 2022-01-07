Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $988,911.35 and approximately $1,559.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00307352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016064 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,062,624 coins and its circulating supply is 433,802,188 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

