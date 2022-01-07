PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of RCS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Featured Article: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.