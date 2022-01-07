Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $137,576.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.