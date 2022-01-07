PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. 2,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.