Phore Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $2,612.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004053 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00363375 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,804,843 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

