PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,745,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHI Group stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,173,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,421,750. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

