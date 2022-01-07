PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,745,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHI Group stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,173,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,421,750. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About PHI Group
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.