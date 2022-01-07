PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.93

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $40.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,335 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.
In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
