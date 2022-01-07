PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.93

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $40.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.