PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 334,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,008,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMCB. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
