PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 334,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,008,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMCB. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.