PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Olympus Peak Asset Management LP

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. PG&E makes up about 8.6% of Olympus Peak Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $31,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 334.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 76,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,679,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

