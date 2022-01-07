PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PG&E by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PG&E by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.86 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.