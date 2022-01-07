Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.