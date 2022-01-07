P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PFIN remained flat at $$6.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.67.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P&F Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

