Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.