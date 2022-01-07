Peter Benz Sells 1,157 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Benz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Peter Benz sold 4 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151.00.

NASDAQ:RDVT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,189. The company has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,728.36 and a beta of 0.80. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 187.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

