Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,264.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,264.40 ($43.99).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($47.57) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.43) to GBX 2,500 ($33.69) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.01) to GBX 3,410 ($45.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.66) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,370.50).

Shares of PSN stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,794 ($37.65). 664,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,811.83. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

