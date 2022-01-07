Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Raised to €243.00 at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €233.00 ($264.77) to €243.00 ($276.14) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($227.27) to €215.00 ($244.32) in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

