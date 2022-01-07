PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 210,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.