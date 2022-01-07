Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Performance Shipping
Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Shipping (PSHG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.