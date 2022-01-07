Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.07.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

