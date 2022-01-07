Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.46 Million

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post $952.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $941.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE PNR opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 116.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

