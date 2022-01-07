Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.