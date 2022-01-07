Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

