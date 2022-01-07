Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 3,539 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

