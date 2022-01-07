Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 292. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

