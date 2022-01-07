PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,293. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $506.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

