Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 19,694 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.97. The company had a trading volume of 445,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,168,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.66 and a 200 day moving average of $240.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

