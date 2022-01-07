Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.19

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.19 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 23.20 ($0.31). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 264,294 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £322.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.03.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.