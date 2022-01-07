Peercoin Price Hits $0.68 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $18.62 million and $19,255.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000112 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,326,228 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

