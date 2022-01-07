PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $325,649.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $118.32 million and approximately $325,649.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,493,237,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,402,678 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

