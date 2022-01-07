Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CAO Sells $83,566.00 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

