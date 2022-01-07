Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 3.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $360.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

