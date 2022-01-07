Patrick E. Bowe Sells 8,871 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANDE opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.