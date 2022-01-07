ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0731

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $590.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.21 or 0.99862089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00100075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.81 or 0.00836450 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00026711 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

