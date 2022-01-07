Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

PKOH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a P/E ratio of -175.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -384.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

