Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.83. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 325,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

