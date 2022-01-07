Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.68

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.68 and traded as low as $31.92. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 9,250 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

