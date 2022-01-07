Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.67

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.67 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $948,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,052,990 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

