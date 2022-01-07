Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $948,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,052,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Palomar by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Palomar by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

