PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 62.7% in December

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 129,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,474. PainReform has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

