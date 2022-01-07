PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.92.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

