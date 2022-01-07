Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading Up 7.2%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 1,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

